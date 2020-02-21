Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $315-319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.58 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.92-2.10 EPS.

CSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE CSV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 182,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,514. The stock has a market cap of $445.30 million, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.72. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, COO William Goetz purchased 10,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $26,931.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,854,415.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,116 shares of company stock worth $51,948. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

