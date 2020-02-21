Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.92-2.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-324 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.65 EPS.

Carriage Services stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.30 million, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.72. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

CSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Carriage Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, COO William Goetz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $26,931.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,854,415.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,116 shares of company stock worth $51,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

