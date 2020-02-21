Carry Hits One Day Volume of $1.20 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Carry has a market cap of $9.75 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00491933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $629.77 or 0.06515228 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00068688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027720 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005113 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,941,687,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,007,755,391 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

