CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases Earnings Results

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. CBIZ updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. 321,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. CBIZ has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $1,755,650.00. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,153.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,672. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBZ. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.