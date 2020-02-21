Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Plans $0.94 Quarterly Dividend

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.935 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Cedar Fair has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Cedar Fair has a payout ratio of 106.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cedar Fair to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.2%.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

