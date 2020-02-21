Ceridian HCM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 5,196 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,398% compared to the typical daily volume of 208 put options.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $283,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDAY opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

