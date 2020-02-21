Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 3,787 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,267,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

NYSE MRK opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

