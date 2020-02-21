Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $425.97 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $426.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.01. The company has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

