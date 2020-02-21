Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 31,806 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,806 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV opened at $110.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $110.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.