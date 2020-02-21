Cetera Advisors LLC Has $5.71 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after buying an additional 1,413,482 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,299,000 after buying an additional 1,328,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,505,000 after buying an additional 1,272,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after buying an additional 1,069,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 190,643 shares of company stock worth $10,640,599 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $60.07.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.83%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

