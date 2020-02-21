Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,645 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,123,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,295,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,588,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $82.45 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.