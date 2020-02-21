Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $247.02 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $247.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.12. The firm has a market cap of $265.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.85.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.