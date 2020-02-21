Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 155 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

MCD opened at $215.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.56. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $178.27 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

