Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.38% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $88.15.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

