Champion Iron’s (CIA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIA. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Champion Iron from C$3.15 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Champion Iron and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$1.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $917.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$1.49 and a 12-month high of C$3.15.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

