Cheesecake Factory Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Cheesecake Factory has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Cheesecake Factory has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 40,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Stephens dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.