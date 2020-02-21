Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $715-720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.96 million.Cheesecake Factory also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.70-2.86 EPS.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. 1,184,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,847. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

CAKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

