Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Dividend History for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit