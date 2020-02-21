Choice Hotels International Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 199.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

CHH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,279,000 after buying an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,748,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

