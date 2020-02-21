Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 17th

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

CHR stock opened at C$7.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$7.04 and a 1-year high of C$8.45.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$338.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$349.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.04.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total transaction of C$98,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,204 shares in the company, valued at C$506,157.08.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.