Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

CHDN opened at $163.44 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $167.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,036,000 after buying an additional 16,766 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,607,000 after buying an additional 490,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

