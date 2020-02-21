Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
CHDN opened at $163.44 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $167.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.23.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
