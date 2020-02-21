Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $72,811.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $72,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $70,856.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $41,720.00.

CIEN opened at $44.47 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $17,177,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ciena by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,832,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,624,000 after purchasing an additional 436,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,965,000 after purchasing an additional 215,427 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Ciena by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,642,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,513,000 after purchasing an additional 301,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ciena by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,166,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,167,000 after purchasing an additional 180,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.09.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

