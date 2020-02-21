Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Nomura from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Nomura’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CIEN. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.23.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,972. Ciena has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $72,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,787 shares of company stock worth $5,958,356. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,177,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ciena by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,832,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,624,000 after acquiring an additional 436,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ciena by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 215,427 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Ciena by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,642,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,513,000 after acquiring an additional 301,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ciena by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,166,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,167,000 after acquiring an additional 180,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

