Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on June 1st

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Cimarex Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cimarex Energy has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cimarex Energy to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XEC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.94.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

