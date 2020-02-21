Citigroup Begins Coverage on Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Phoenix Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:LIZI opened at $9.88 on Monday. Phoenix Tree has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Lizhi Inc operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

