Citigroup Downgrades COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CCHGY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st.

Shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

