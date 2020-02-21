ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.53

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $7.93. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 185,823 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%.

In other ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund news, Director Robert D. Agdern purchased 5,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,344.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 17.6% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

About ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

