CloakCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 51.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $29,686.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003223 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bitbns, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004585 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001257 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00036763 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,406,431 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Mercatox, YoBit, Bitbns and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

