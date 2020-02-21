Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $116.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.60. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48.

