Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 655,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,875 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $122.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $94.33 and a 12 month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

