Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $14,284,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 71,073 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 59,402 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $9,089,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,540,000. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $177.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ferrari NV has a 12 month low of $125.53 and a 12 month high of $180.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.51.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

