Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 403 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $190.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.28. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.92 and a 1 year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

