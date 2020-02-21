Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 51 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Teleflex by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Teleflex by 5,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.60.

Teleflex stock opened at $384.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $269.88 and a 1 year high of $398.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.87.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $1,743,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,543.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $2,342,968. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

