Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Acquires £3,851.55 in Stock

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 135 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,853 ($37.53) per share, with a total value of £3,851.55 ($5,066.50).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 143 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,767 ($36.40) per share, with a total value of £3,956.81 ($5,204.96).
  • On Tuesday, December 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 152 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,511 ($33.03) per share, for a total transaction of £3,816.72 ($5,020.68).

Coca Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,806 ($36.91) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,757.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,618.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a one year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion and a PE ratio of 19.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Coca Cola HBC to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,091.88 ($40.67).

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

