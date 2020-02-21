Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,100

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,091.88 ($40.67).

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,808 ($36.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,757.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,618.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.60. Coca Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70).

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 152 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,511 ($33.03) per share, with a total value of £3,816.72 ($5,020.68). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 430 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,508.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

