Codexis (CDXS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

CDXS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,482. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. Codexis has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $814.65 million, a P/E ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 0.28.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $829,375. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

