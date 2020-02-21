Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHRS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of CHRS opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. Coherus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $125,412.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $46,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,818 shares of company stock worth $368,037. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after buying an additional 37,577 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $11,821,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,178,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,215,000 after buying an additional 1,623,851 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 17,603 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

