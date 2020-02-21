Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Christian Mayer Sells 2,500 Shares

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Christian Mayer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.50, for a total value of C$301,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,586,795.50.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.