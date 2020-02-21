Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to announce $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,539,000 after buying an additional 38,755 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 63,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 310,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 26,380 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,932,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,040,000 after buying an additional 184,657 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 714,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,906,000 after buying an additional 582,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

