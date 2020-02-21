Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $124.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.00.

OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $112.28 on Monday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $114.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

