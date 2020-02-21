Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.76.

CXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE CXO traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.38. 2,025,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,186. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 272.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 559,804 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter worth about $5,454,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

