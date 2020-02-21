Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Conduent updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Conduent stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,835,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $953.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Conduent from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

