Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Conduent updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Conduent stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,835,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $953.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Conduent from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Earnings History for Conduent (NYSE:CNDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit