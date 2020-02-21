Confluence Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,287 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,880,000 after buying an additional 1,297,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after buying an additional 969,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

XOM stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $253.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

