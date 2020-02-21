Consensus (SEN) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00048995 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00066645 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001236 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,683.00 or 0.99942923 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000929 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00075140 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000429 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

