Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

CSTM traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,875. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTM. Northland Securities began coverage on Constellium in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Earnings History for Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit