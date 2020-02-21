Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

CSTM traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,875. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTM. Northland Securities began coverage on Constellium in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

