Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to post sales of $85.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.41 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $91.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $345.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $344.49 million to $346.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $325.01 million, with estimates ranging from $303.51 million to $346.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPSS. ValuEngine downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of CPSS stock remained flat at $$3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,662. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The company has a market cap of $89.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.