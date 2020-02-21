Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CORT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. 496,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,694. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,341,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,929,000 after purchasing an additional 42,227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 95,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

