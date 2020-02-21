Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) CFO James L. Balas Sells 4,000 Shares

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,116.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Corelogic stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. Corelogic Inc has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Corelogic alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

CLGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 4th quarter valued at $36,804,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Corelogic by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after buying an additional 506,090 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Corelogic by 604.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 448,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after buying an additional 384,475 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Corelogic by 1,211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 327,068 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Corelogic by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after buying an additional 270,196 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.