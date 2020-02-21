Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) CFO James L. Balas Sells 4,000 Shares

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,116.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Corelogic stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. Corelogic Inc has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

CLGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 4th quarter valued at $36,804,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Corelogic by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after buying an additional 506,090 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Corelogic by 604.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 448,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after buying an additional 384,475 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Corelogic by 1,211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 327,068 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Corelogic by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after buying an additional 270,196 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit