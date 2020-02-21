CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CorVel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

CRVL stock opened at $81.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.63. CorVel has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 23.95%.

In related news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 630 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $52,094.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,782 shares of company stock valued at $649,630 in the last three months. 50.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Man Group plc increased its stake in CorVel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CorVel by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CorVel by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in CorVel by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

