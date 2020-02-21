Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.43 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

CVA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,326. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 396.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get Covanta alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Covanta in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.